Malta celebrates Metsola top EP appointment / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 19 January 2022

Morning Briefing

Malta celebrates Metsola top EP appointment

Roberta Metsola’s election to President of the European Parliament dominated the news cycle on Tuesday, following her landslide victory in Tuesday’s election. A number of MPs and MEPs from both sides of the political spectrum rushed to congratulate Metsola, as did a number of constituted bodies, such as the Chamber of Commerce and the MEA. It was a packed day for Metsola who faced the press soon after the result was confirmed in Strasbourg. Foreign journalists focused on the issue of abortion, which had been the major matter of concern pushed by progressive MEPs during the campaign.

Metsola said that her “position is that of the European Parliament. This parliament has always been clear and unambiguous on the issue of sexual and reproductive health rights,” she said. “I will not interpret positions of this House. They will be my positions and I will promote them.” She also spoke about a positive meeting with Maltese PM Robert Abela and said that she was looking forward to work in the interest of the nation.

MPs wrangle on Justyne Caruana ethics hearing

MPs disagreed on the course of action after the former Education Minister, Justyne Caruana, filed a constitutional case. Labour MPs asked Speaker Anglu Farrugia to suspend an ethics committee hearing until the Constitutional case is over, but PN MPs said that the law does not permit such move.The former minister’s lawsuit is seeking to challenge the validity of the law granting the Standards Commissioner “discretion” throughout the ethics probe which effectively breached Caruana’s right to a fair hearing, the former minister’s lawyers have claimed. PN MP Karol Aquilina said Labour was trying to push the the decision for after the general election. [Times of Malta/Maltatoday]

Covid-19 update: A further 379 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Tuesday while 704 patients recovered. The health authorities said that three men, who were 60, 64 and 89 years old, died while Covid-19 positive.

