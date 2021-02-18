Malta: Central Bank forecasts jobs growth

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes a Central Bank report which said that the jobs market showed “extraordinary resilience” in 2020 despite a decrease in the rate of employment. The report expects jobs to grow by 2.7 percent in the next three years.

A second story reports that a man was charged with setting the car of a prison warden on fire. At the moment of arrest, some weeks later, the 42-year-old broke police orders and dragged an officer some 50 feet along the road.

