Malta: Central Bank report highlights resilience of financial system

L-Orizzont quotes an Economic Stability report by the Central Bank noting an increase in national debt in 2020 but remain at sustainable levels. The document says that the financial system showed resilience throughout the pandemic.

The paper speaks with psychiatrist Mark Xuereb who said that economic uncertainty is leading business leaders into depression and anxiety. The head of the Crisis Resolution Unit said that the Covid-19 emergency is having an impact on national mental health.

