Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks with the CEO of Infrastructure Malta, Frederick Azzopardi, who announced that the Central Link is two-thirds complete and that he expects the project to be finished by October.

The paper reports on an EU leaders’ summit on Thursday discussing the vaccination programmes in member states. The European Commission is urging governments to target 70 percent vaccination of adults by summer.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...