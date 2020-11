Reading Time: < 1 minute

An expansion plan announced by the economy ministry will see Centrecom creating 320 new jobs in the local economy over the next 24 months.

During a visit to the company’s offices, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said that this expansion plan will see additional revenue flow into the economy while the number of workers will rise from 680 to 1,000 employees.

Source: MaltaToday

