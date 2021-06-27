Malta: Chamber of Advocates stand their ground on government Bill

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument publishes an interview with the president of the Chamber of Advocates, Louis de Gabriele, who criticised the government’s proposal to remove the warrant for lawyers not practicing in court and said it undermines the profession.

The paper speaks with economist Jean Paul Fabri who said that the FATF decision to greylist Malta will impact the country’s attractiveness to investors and said that a new economic strategy is needed to restore the national reputation.

