The Malta Business Weekly publishes an interview with Chamber of Commerce Deputy President Marisa Xuereb who said that the pandemic has demonstrated the need to strengthen the manufacturing sector in Malta.

The paper follows a press conference by the Health Minister who attributed the rise in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks to an increase in rapid testing and the spread of the UK variant of the virus.

