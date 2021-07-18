Malta: Chamber of SMEs demands better enforcement of Covid-19 rules

Illum speaks with the head of the Tourism and Leisure section within the SME Chamber, Philip Fenech, who said that most businesses in the sector will not survive another close-down. He urged authorities to step up enforcement related to Covid-19.
Another story says that the Nationalist Party has declined to confirm or deny rumours that new strategy lead Chris Peregin has been awarded a €65,000 annual contract. A spokesperson for the party told the paper that Peregin’s value is higher than the figure.
