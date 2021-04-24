Malta: Chamber of SMEs demands urgent help for the retail sector

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes Chamber of SMEs president Abigail Mamo who advised government to prioritise a voucher scheme for the retail sector over bars and restaurants. Mamo said that shops need robust consumption to recover heavy losses. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/put-retail-before-restaurants-for-vouchers-chamber-of-smes.866962

Another story reports that Judge Lawrence Mintoff has awarded former chief of staff Keith Schembri and various directors in his companies €300 in moral damages over a freezing of assets ordered by the courts. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/keith-schembri-fundamental-rights-breached-by-anti-money-laundering.866790

