Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that year three cases of children being taken out of the country without the consent of both parents were reported in the last. The CEO of the Social Welfare Foundation warned that people with the wrong intentions can exploit shortcomings in the system.

The paper quotes President George Vella who expressed relief at the truce reached between Israel and Palestine, following days of extreme fighting. The President thanked everyone involved in ending the hostilities.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro