Malta: Christmas sales expected to fall by up to half from last year

The Independent speaks to Chamber of SMEs CEO Abigail Mamo who said that, while retail sales over Christmas will be better compared with the rest of the year, businesses anticipate a drop of 30 to 50 percent from last year.

The paper says that the government criticised the Caruana Galizia public inquiry for unilaterally taking the decision extend the period of the inquiry. The board on Monday said that it needed more time to bring the process to its “just fulfilment”.

