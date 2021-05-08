Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that the Civil Protection Department added five new vehicles to its fleet with an investment of €1.5 million. The specialised vehicles are designed for operations in narrow and winding streets. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/05/tissahhah-il-hidma-tal-protezzjoni-civili-binvestiment-fi-flotta-gdida/

Another story says that there were no new Covid-19 cases registered at homes of the elderly in the last week. There are currently 57 patients being treated in hospital, four of whom in intensive care and six at the Infectious Diseases Unit. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/05/l-ebda-kaz-ta-persuna-pozittiva-fid-djar-tal-anzjani-fl-ahhar-gimgha/

