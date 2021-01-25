Malta: Civil protection officer opens up about exposure to danger

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont carries an interview with Christopher Aquilina, station manager at the Civil Protection Department, who spoke about his 30-year career and the risks people in the field face every day.

Another story reports on the judicial process in Rome against two Italian navy officers who are being accused of voluntary killing when a boat carrying 268 migrants, including 60 children, sank near Lampedusa in 2013.

The paper says that researchers at Oxford University will conduct clinical tests on a promising new medicine for the treatment of the Covid-19 disease by limiting the capacity of the virus to multiply.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...