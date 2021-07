Reading Time: < 1 minute



The Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection, Clayton Bartolo told TVM that the number of clerks will be increased who are verifying and collecting the details of airport passengers as they arrive, as one of the Covid-19 measures.

Because of the influx of tourists for summer, long queues are being experienced at the arrivals lounge at the MIA , with some claiming that they have spend a number of hours lining up.

Source TVM

Updated 1745