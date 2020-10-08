Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta Headline

Malta: Close to 319,000 contraband cigarettes confiscated in Ħal Qormi

In a joint operation between the Customs enforcement section and the Rapid Intervention Unit, a total of 318,940 contraband cigarettes were confiscated from a vehicle and two garages in Ħal Qormi.

Customs authorities yesterday morning called for back-up from the Rapid Intervention Unit after they became suspicious of a vehicle they had been observing, and which had left Ħal Qormi. The vehicle was stopped in Ħal Għaxaq, and a search led to the recovery of 89,600 contraband cigarettes. The driver of the vehicle was arrested, and investigations into the case are ongoing.

Updated 1731

Source TVM
