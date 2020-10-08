Malta: Close to 319,000 contraband cigarettes confiscated in Ħal Qormi

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In a joint operation between the Customs enforcement section and the Rapid Intervention Unit, a total of 318,940 contraband cigarettes were confiscated from a vehicle and two garages in Ħal Qormi.

Customs authorities yesterday morning called for back-up from the Rapid Intervention Unit after they became suspicious of a vehicle they had been observing, and which had left Ħal Qormi. The vehicle was stopped in Ħal Għaxaq, and a search led to the recovery of 89,600 contraband cigarettes. The driver of the vehicle was arrested, and investigations into the case are ongoing.

Source TVM

