Malta: Commissioner for Persons with Disability endorses home-loan guarantee scheme

L-Orizzont speaks with the Commissioner for Persons with Disability, Samantha Pace, about the New Hope Scheme offering guarantees for persons with health conditions seeking home loans. Pace welcomed the initiative and said she the Commission will insist on extending it.

Another report quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela announcing a PL conference later this month focusing on the road ahead for Malta. Abela said that a Labour government keeps its promises and is the best guarantee for the country to move forward.

