Malta: Company associated with PL offered consultancy services to Yorgen Fenech

The Times reveals that B.E.D. Limited, a company linked with the Labour Party, has invoiced Tumas Group at least twice in 2018. A draft three-year agreement for consultancy services was sent to businessman Yorgen Fenech in 2016 by then PL CEO Gino Cauchi. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/labour-linked-firm-in-draft-consultancy-deal-with-yorgen-fenech.898450

The paper says that around 20 people are expected to be charged with online hate speech later this month. Another 20 individuals were arraigned last week for publishing inflammatory comments on Facebook.

