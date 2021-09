Reading Time: < 1 minute

The compilation of evidence in the money laundering case against Josette Schembri Vella, former OPM Chief of Staff Keith Schembri’s wife, stalled this morning after one of the prosecuting inspectors was abroad.

Schembri Vella stands charged with laundering money between 2008 and 2020 and failing to observe all of the duties of a company director.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745