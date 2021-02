Reading Time: < 1 minute



Today the compilation of evidence continues against the four people who are allegedly responsible for the collapse of a building which caused the death of Miriam Pace. The case happened on 2 March 2020. Miriam Pace, 54, was in her home in Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro in Hamrun when her building, which was next to a construction site, collapsed.

Source TVM

