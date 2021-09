Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa speaks to a social worker who notes a rise in the number of minors abusing other children online. He called for a nationwide study to establish the extent of the problem and recommend action.

The paper reports that the European Parliament is discussing legislation to set limits on exposure to asbestos by workers. An EP committee is proposing mandatory protective measures once a minimum threshold is reached.

