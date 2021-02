Reading Time: < 1 minute

The health authorities are concerned about a temperature probe used in the consignment of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine which arrived over the weekend and are clarifying if the doses can be used.

The consignment, the first from AstraZeneca, arrived over the weekend. Health Minister Chris Fearne said that the government cannot provide details of how many doses the consignment consisted of, but the concern involves the entire supply.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1722

