The Independent says that a bill to regulate the construction sector proposes fines up to €500,000 on operators that breach rules. The bill also envisages the setting up of a Building and Construction Authority.

Another story says that the police have received 1,416 reports of domestic violence between March and December last year, indicating a rise in cases since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

