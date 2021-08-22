Malta: Construction of Gozo aquatic complex at advanced stage

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd says that the Gozo pool complex is nearing completion and is expected to be inaugurated shortly. Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said that the €16 million project will be the largest investment in sports on the island.

The paper publishes an interview with Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia who criticised emissions targets proposed by the opposition, calling them unrealistic. He said that the EU Commission acknowledged Malta’s limited resources.

