The Consumers’ Association has condemned a €5 fee for banking services by HSBC Malta, which it said targeted low-income earners and pensioners unfairly.

In a statement on Thursday, the association said HSBC customers received a note from the bank, informing them that if they do not deposit an amount of €2,300 over a period of three months they will incur a €5 fee. Those aged 61 or more will have to deposit at least €1,250 to avoid the fee.

