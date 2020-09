Reading Time: < 1 minute

A number of convents across the country have had rooms converted into classrooms as Malta’s 55 Church schools prepare to welcome 17,000 students for the next scholastic year in the midst of a Covid-19 pandemic.

The Archdiocese of Malta confirmed the measure in the wake of an online seminar in which Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi held an online seminar with the over 150 educators which will be working in Church schools for the first time.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 1743

