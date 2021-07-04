Malta: Convicted architects could lose warrant

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday reports that the Chamber of Architects has reactivated its investigation into the two architects found guilty of involuntary homicide caused by a house collapse last year. The probe could lead to the revocation of the architects’ warrants.

Another story says that the government members on the parliamentary committee for standards will seek to publish the report by Commissioner George Hyzler on fellow MP Rosianne Cutajar. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-02/local-news/Rosianne-Cutajar-found-in-breach-of-ethics-by-Standards-czar-over-Yorgen-Fenech-property-deal-6736234883

