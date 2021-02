Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the Corradino Correctional Facility reached a record population of 908 inmates in 2020, an increase of more than 11 percent over the previous all-time highest registered in 2018.

Another story quotes a Eurostat study which finds that 0.5 percent of total utilised agricultural area in Malta is used for organic farming, the lowest share in the EU where the average stands at 8.5 percent.

