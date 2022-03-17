Malta could relax travel rules soon / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 17 March 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta could relax travel rules soon

Malta’s COVID travel rules could soon be relaxed to no longer make vaccination mandatory for entry, Deputy PM Chris Fearne has said. Fearne explained that authorities are looking into the possibility of also allowing travelers into the country upon presentation of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result. Malta currently requires all travellers from countries on its red list to present a valid vaccination certificate to be allowed into the country without having to quarantine. Fearne said the intention is to introduce a negative test result rule where possible, to make it easier for tourists to visit during the peak summer months. [Times of Malta]

Wage supplement extended

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced the COVID wage supplement scheme would be extended throughout April, whilst not ruling out a further extension for the following months. Speaking at a Labour Party event in Msida on Wednesday evening, Abela said the tax refund cheques that are currently being distributed, were not an electoral gimmick. “We did not hand out the cheques because the election is incoming, as we strengthened them every year. If the electorate entrusts us again to govern, you will keep on receiving them every year,” Abela said. [Maltatoday]

I want to make Malta attractive for youth – Grech

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech promised that a new Nationalist Party government will be working tirelessly to make Malta “attractive” again for youths through quality jobs and quality of life. Quoting data which states that 70% of youths in Malta want to leave the country, Grech stated that “this is the reason why I entered politics, to enact the change needed and help talented youths in Malta find quality jobs in Malta.” Grech spoke about the ten new economic sectors proposal, Grech said that this is one way of tackling the poverty situation, by providing quality wages through quality jobs. “A PN administration has always invested in various sectors and the government is now bearing the fruit of our hard work.”

Covid-19 Update: 229 new cases were reported on Wednesday, health authorities said. 82 persons recovered. There are now 1673 active cases. An 83-year-old woman passed away overnight.