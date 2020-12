Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon follows the report by the Council of Europe on the rule of law recommendations for Malta. Rapporteur Peter Omtzigt said that implementation of the reform programme has not been satisfactory.

The paper reports the death of two Covid-19 patients at Mater Dei hospital on Tuesday, a 77-year old man and an 89-year-old woman. The number of casualties has now risen to 157 since the start of the pandemic.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...