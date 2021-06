Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta accepted to disembark 97 migrants rescued by a cargo vessel over the weekend after a standoff with Tunisia that lasted several hours, Turkish media report.

The Marshall Islands-flagged cargo vessel operated by a Turkish captain was directed to rescue the 97 migrants when their dinghy started taking water within Malta’s Search and Rescue Area. The vessel had been sailing between two Tunisian ports.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745