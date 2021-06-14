Malta: Country cannot learn from other countries’ COVID mistakes- Fearne

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta will not be mimicking other countries in lifting virus restrictions as its status as a world leader in vaccine rollout means it cannot learn from others’ mistakes, Health Minister Chris Fearne has said.

Speaking in parliament, Fearne said that Malta was showing itself to be a world leader in terms of COVID-19 vaccine rollout. However positive this was, he said, it also meant that Malta could not follow any other country’s example in the lifting of the virus restrictions and it had to be careful not to make its own mistakes.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated: 1745