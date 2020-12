Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta is considering a Proof of Vaccination document to be handed to all those who take the COVID-19 vaccine, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said on Wednesday.

She said the country’s health database already includes a feature for this purpose and that the authorities are investigating ways to make the certificate digital and secure.

Source: Times of Maltac

Updated 1719

Like this: Like Loading...