Malta: Country goes red on COVID map released by European agency as cases continue to surge

Rising COVID-19 cases in Malta see the country join the red list in the weekly map released by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Malta joined the red list in the latest review of data carried out by the ECDC last Thursday. The colour-coded map takes into account the 14-day moving average, the testing rate and test positivity. The latest map is based on data that was current until last week, which means that Malta is unlikely to get off the red list quickly given the rising number of cases over the past seven days.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 1745