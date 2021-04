Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta recorded the biggest slump in retail volume within the EU in February while most other member states made a recovery, according to Eurostat.

While retail trade within the EU rose nearly 3% between January and February, Malta took the hardest hit, posting a drop of 1.5%.

The majority of EU countries, on the other hand, saw the sector pick up pace, with Austria, Slovenia and Italy boasting the highest rise at 28.2%, 16.4% and 8.4%, respectively.

Source: Times of Malta

