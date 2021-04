Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta had the second highest deficit across the EU last year but its debt-to-GDP ratio was one of 13 countries to remain below the 60% threshold.

Eurostat figures released today show that with a deficit of 10.1% last year, Malta was second only to Spain that recorded a deficit of 11%.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745

