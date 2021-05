Reading Time: < 1 minute

December to February this year saw more than double last winter’s rainfall at 141mm compared to the super low 66.8mm, but it was still way below climactic norms, according to data from the meteorological office.

A regular winter’s yield is 254.6mm (according to averages based on the 1981-2010 period), while the last two winters combined saw only 207.8mm of rain hit the island.

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...