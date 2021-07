Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eurostat figures show that, on an annual basis, Malta had the third biggest increase in retail sales with an increase of 22%, compared to May last year. Bulgaria with 23.9% and Ireland with 22.4% were the only countries with a higher rate than Malta.

Eurostat stated that on average the increase in retail sales in EU countries was 9.2% in May.

Source TVM

Updated 1745