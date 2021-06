Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Maltese authorities have concluded talks with a number of non-EU countries and will start recognising their vaccine certificates from Thursday.

The countries are: Belarus, Belize, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bhutan, Fiji, Jamaica, Georgia, Faroe Islands, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Moldova, Vietnam, Egypt, Iran, Libya, Panama, Qatar, Cuba, Russia, Serbia, Taiwan, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745