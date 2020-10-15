Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Country welcomes human trafficker arrest in Libya

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta has welcomed the arrest militia leader under the Libyan Government of National Accord, Abdulrahman Milad known as Al Bija.

In his comments to Newsbook.com.mt, Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo congratulated Libyan Home Affairs Minister Fathi Bashaga for taking this courageous step and ensuring that Abdulrahman Milad Al Bija who was sanctioned by the United Nations for human trafficking and oil smuggling is arrested by the country’s law enforcement authorities.

Source Newsbook

