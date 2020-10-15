Malta: Country welcomes human trafficker arrest in Libya

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta has welcomed the arrest militia leader under the Libyan Government of National Accord, Abdulrahman Milad known as Al Bija.

In his comments to Newsbook.com.mt, Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo congratulated Libyan Home Affairs Minister Fathi Bashaga for taking this courageous step and ensuring that Abdulrahman Milad Al Bija who was sanctioned by the United Nations for human trafficking and oil smuggling is arrested by the country’s law enforcement authorities.

Source Newsbook

Update 1657

