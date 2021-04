Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that former chief of staff Keith Schembri is expected back in the courts today as a decision will be made on whether there is prima facie evidence against charges brought against him.

The paper quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who in a recorded Easter message said the honest must take the country back from the few dishonest people. Grech appealed for political maturity beyond partisan sentiment.

