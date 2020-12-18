Malta: Court fines Attorney General and Police over delays

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the courts fined the Attorney General and the Police €5,000 for delaying procedures against a man charged with fraud for six years. The defendant’s lawyer argued that his rights were breached, and the courts agreed that the wait was unacceptable.

The paper announces the launch of a series of general meetings for the PN’s committees in localities. Party leader Bernard Grech said that the process of renewal is ongoing and urged more people to take part in the change.

Another story reports the death of two Covid-19 patients, raising the number of casualties to 182. An 83-year-old woman was a resident of the Good Samaritan Long Term Facility while the second victim, aged 93, was receiving treatment at St Thomas Hospital.

