Malta: Court issues garnishee order against AUM

The Independent on Sunday reports that a judge ordered a €1.1 million garnishee on the American University of Malta over case against it filed by the institution’s former lawyer Louai Al Twal. Banks have received notice of the court order.

The paper speaks to PN secretary general Francis Zammit Dimech who said that he intends to serve in the role until the general elections. The paper says that the veteran official could go uncontested when his current term expires in March.

