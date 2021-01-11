Malta: Court of Appeal rules in favour of probation instead of 7-year prison sentence

Reading Time: < 1 minute



The Court of Criminal Appeal, presided by Madame Justice Edwina Grima, overturned a seven-year imprisonment sentence into a probation for Matthew Portelli.

34-year old Portelli had been jailed to 7 years in 2019 after he was found guilty of various thefts from petrol stations and vehicles. He had been accused before Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech of 30 crimes, which he had admitted except for three of them. Together with two other persons, Portelli faced 28 charges for a series of thefts during a period of three months in connection with thefts and attempted thefts and two other charges of breaching his bail conditions and being a recidivist.

Source: TVM

Updated: 1747

