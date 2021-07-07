Malta: Court rejects developers’ request to release construction site

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that Magistrate Joseph Mifsud turned down a request by MCZMC Developers to release the building site in Ħamrun where a house collapse last year claimed the life of Miriam Pace. Read more:

A second story covers an address by General Workers Union secretary general Josef Bugeja during the International Labour Organisation annual conference. The Maltese representative said that recovery from Covid-19 needs a global response.

Another report quotes a declaration by an Austrian court that migrant pushbacks without assessment of their status are illegal. The paper says that thousands of migrants fleeing from Libya are being pushed back to the North African country.

