Malta: Court throws out bail request by Yorgen Fenech

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that Judge Giovanni Grixti rejected claims by Yorgen Fenech’s legal team that the accused has been in custody for over 20 months, noting that the arrest period was interrupted three times since November 2019. The court denied a request for bail by the accused. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/08/erbgha-jinzammu-arrestati-brabta-mas-sejba-ta-136-kilo-kannabis/

The paper speaks with sociologist Maria Brown about an EU-wide survey showing that people in Malta leave their parents’ homes at a comparatively late age. She argued that the Maltese have less reason to leave their family homes than their European counterparts.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro