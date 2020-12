Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the court has ordered the prosecution team in the Caruana Galizia murder case to hand over information about a series of phone call intercepts to defendant Yorgen Fenech.

The paper speaks to the president of the hotels and restaurants association Tony Zahra who said that demand for outdoor dining was low this festive season compared with recent years.

