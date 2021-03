Reading Time: < 1 minute



The compilation of evidence against former Chief of Staff in the Office of the Prime Minister Keith Schembri, his father Alfio Schembri, Malcolm Scerri and Robert Zammit continued this afternoon, with the Court declaring that it will deliver its decision on the accused request for their release from custody tomorrow Tuesday at 8.30 a.m.

They are being charged with a series of charges, including corruption and money laundering.

Source: TVM

Updated: 1745

