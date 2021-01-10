Malta: Courts to decide on legality of party stations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times reveals that Lovin Malta intends to begin constitutional proceedings against party-owned stations which may lead the courts to decide on the future of One and Net. The notice argues that political stations breach the Broadcasting Act.

The paper speaks with Health Minister Chris Fearne about the surge in Covid-19 infections. The minister said that the festive period is likely to have contributed to the rise in new cases in the first week of the year.

