Malta: Covid-19 booster jabs to start in three weeks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine will start being administered to immunocompromised persons and residents of nursing homes from mid-September. Health Minister Chris Fearne said that the pandemic is at its worst phase globally. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/08/fsettembru-jibda-jinghata-l-booster-tat-tilqima-lil-zewg-kategoriji-ta-nies/

The paper reports that a man charged with attacking another man with a knife in Birkirkara on Sunday was granted bail against a series of conditions including a personal guarantee of 3,000 and the imposition of a curfew. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/08/helsien-mill-arrest-ghar-ragel-mixli-li-ta-daqqa-ta-sikkina-lil-iehor-fbirkirkara/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro