Malta: Covid-19 cases just short of 2,000

The Independent says that active Covid-19 cases are now 12 shy of 2,000 after 167 cases were registered on Friday. Meanwhile, three patients died between Thursday and Friday, raising the number of coronavirus victims to 74.

The paper follows the testimony by Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry. Muscat defended his decision to do consultancy work for Nexia BT when he was deputy chief of staff to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

