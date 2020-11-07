Malta: Covid-19 cases just short of 2,000

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The Independent says that active Covid-19 cases are now 12 shy of 2,000 after 167 cases were registered on Friday. Meanwhile, three patients died between Thursday and Friday, raising the number of coronavirus victims to 74.
The paper follows the testimony by Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry. Muscat defended his decision to do consultancy work for Nexia BT when he was deputy chief of staff to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.
